Shocking..!! These Are The Most Expensive Things Owned By The Prince OF Dubai

The Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the second son of the richest man of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and goes by his pen name Fazza.

He is active on Instagram though, to only showcase his talent in photography.

These are the list of all those extraordinary and the most expensive things that are owned by him, have a look:

The Most Expensive Camel Of The World:

Fazza is an animal connoisseur, he loves camels. But he doesn’t have an ordinary camel, the camel won a beauty contest and was chosen among 17000 camels as the most aesthetic looking humpback. He bought this camel for $2.7 million! Yes, $2.7 million for a camel. The price-money won by this camel was $600,000.

Amphibious Cars:

The Prince of Dubai loves extra-ordinary and luxurious cars. He also owns amphibious cars, The Python which has a speed of 80mph on land and 45mph on water. The Prince loved the car so much that he ended up buying all 6 of the cars, costing him around 1 million.

His Scottish estate:

Although this estate was bought by his father it belongs to him now. This estate occupies more than 63,000 acres. The Prince is planning to set up a 14-room room lodge that will be built right beside the lake in a couple of years.

Most Expensive Penthouse Condo In Canada:

The most expensive penthouse Condo in Canada belongs to the Prince of Dubai.

Palm Jumeirah Zabeel Saray :

This is the most beautiful building among all the property he owns. Although, the place is directly not named under his name but The Prince of Dubai is one of the biggest board members of this beautiful hotel.

Aeroplanes:

Faaz and his family bought 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. Although, not for personal use but in order to improve Dubai’s fleet business. The deal was made for $15Billions.

An Entire Tank Fleet:

These tanks are also owned by the army of US. It costs more than $500,000. Fazza not just own one of them but a fleet of them.

Luxurious Cars:

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster :

In the year 2014, the company manufactured 9 of these cars and Fazza bought 6 of them. With the top speed of 221 mph, the car also features a 6.5-liter V12 engine and boasts about 750 horsepower. Fazza spent around $27million on these cars.

McLaren P1 :

Although, it’s not official but the first ever, this type of car was bought by Fazza. This car is a supercar, which can go 0-60 in 3 seconds and can draw a speed up to the speed of 217 mph.

Double Ferrari:

The first one is Ferrari LaFerrari, which is the limited edition car owned by Faza. The other Ferrari owned by the Prince is Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. The car can go from 0 to 60 in 2.8 seconds.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sports Vitesse:

The Bugatti Veyron, aka the fastest production sportscar, owned by the Prince speeds up to greater than 250 mph and costs $1.7 million.

