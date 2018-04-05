Fake version of whatsApp in active mode to loot personal data from phone

A fake version of WhatsApp is in active mode across the internet. The new threat application of instant message used by over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide, WhatsApp has become a way of life and has made its way even into the remotest of areas on the planet. The advanced facility now forged, leaking many of the personal details of users.

The fake version of WhatsApp is called WhatsApp Plus, recommending people to download it instead of the original version and the option speaks ‘recommended’. Users become download it due to great similarities between the two. The advice to uninstall the forged one instantly or else the personal data will be leaked.

According to a report by Malware bytes, “This fake version of WhatsApp is floating around the Internet with malicious intentions to take the control over users’ data. This app is not available on Google Play store; however, the APK file of the app is in circulation. WhatsApp Plus has been classified as a rogue app that is also a variant of a malware identified as Android/PUP.Riskware.Wtaspin.GB”.