Finance Minister Arun Jaitely to undergo operation

Why was Arun Jaitley missing on Tuesday for the Rajya Sabha swearing in? Here is the reason why.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from kidney problems and is likely to undergo a major surgery, a leading news daily reported on the 5th of April. Jaitley’s health problem is reportedly related to his renal functions which may require a kidney transplant. He is expected to be treated at Cardio-Neuro Tower at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Jaitley will be under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Guleria, a nephrologist if a kidney transplant is cleared.

In September 2014, Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery for weight reduction. Though the surgery was successful, complications made him return to the hospital for what was described as a “respiratory infection”.

Jaitley, who currently holds the double portfolio of finance and corporate affairs, suffers from chronic diabetes and has undergone a heart surgery in the past.

The 65-year-old minister is currently working from home and has withdrawn from all official responsibilities. Due to his ill health, he was unable to take oath for his new Rajya Sabha term on Tuesday. He has been advised not to go out due to fear of infection.