Garland thrown at Rahul Gandhi, lands perfectly around his neck : Watch Viral Video

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections, held a road show in Tumakuru on Wednesday and a video of a supporter throwing a garland at him has gone viral.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen greeting the crowd when one person from the crowd along the road throws the garland at Rahul which lands perfectly around his neck. Upon realising the garland had reached him, Rahul Gandhi looks visibly taken aback and later takes it off.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS again, says “RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders”

Authorities are probing whether there was any security lapse during the roadshow. Here’s the video that is going viral: