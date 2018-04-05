Here you can find some beautiful and hot actresses of Uttar Pradesh : See Pics

1. Kainaat Arora

Kainaat Arora is a famous actress of Bollywood films. She was born on December 2, 1986, in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Kainaat Arora’s first Bollywood film was “Khatta Meetha”, which was not hit at the box office but she made her presence in the film.

Also Read : After MMS leak, Mona Singh opened about marriage plans

2. Disha Patani

Patani was born on June 13, 1992 in Barali city of Uttar Pradesh. She started her film career with the film “MS Dhoni”, which was very much liked by the audience. Her performance was appreciated by the people.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is also a famous Bollywood actress. She was born on 1 May 1998 in Uttar Pradesh. Her first Bollywood film was “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”. In this movie, she appeared with the bollywood supersar Shahrukh Khan.