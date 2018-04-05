Here’s how Twitterians reacts to Gautam Gambhir for his comment over Afridi tweet

Gambhir is now facing the heat after his comments over Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir.

Afridi, in his tweet, urged UN to intervene and save the ‘innocents’ being shot in Kashmir. He also raised the question over the suppressing of the voice of self-determination.

Earlier, the former Pakistani skipper Afridi also draw the ire for his tweet on Kashmir before Gambhir hits back.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” Afridi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gambhir, who is known to be outspoken on social media took it head on and replied back. The southpaw also mocked Afridi and said that for him UN means ‘Under Nineteen’.

However, Gambhir’s reply did not go well with the people residing in the valley of Kashmir. They lashed out at the batsman for having no knowledge of ground reality.

Here is how the twitter reacted to the tweet by Gautam Gambhir:

Yeah I get your point. You're gonna lose Kashmir as you lost this match. pic.twitter.com/i4nfZBn0KR — Hamzaa ? (@greatsince_98) April 3, 2018

this is why we are better than you ? we respect humans and value their life unlike your bhooki nangi army pic.twitter.com/pjQRc0wyjW — Ali (@AleyFarooq) April 3, 2018

Not your's Kashmir. Kashmir belongs to kashmiris we want peace there.and if you are clame that Kashmir belongs to India so go there and stay in public you will get your answer.#KashmirBleeds #kashmirforpeace #kashmiris #????????????????? — Abdul Ahad (@AAhad1996) April 3, 2018