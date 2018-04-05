Zakkariyude Garbhinikal heroine becomes the mother of twins

The producer turned actress Sandra Thomas took her social media page to share her happy moment. The Zakkariyude Garbhinikal heroine shared that she has become the mother of twins. She expressed her happiness and also revealed that she would be naming her darling angels Katlyn and Kendal.

Sandra also said in her post that she would be sharing the pictures very soon. Sandra, who was one of the founders of Friday Film House production banner started her acting career in Mollywood with Kili Poi and Lijo Jose’s Amen.

