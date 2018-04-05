India loses in Commonwealth Games for the first time

And the Commonwealth Games with PV Sindhu in the forefront holding the Indian flag yesterday at the inauguration function.

But only to be disappointed.

India was defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales on the first day of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

This is the first time that India have lost to Wales in a major tournament.

Lisa Daley (7th minute) scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead before Sian French (26th) converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to double the advantage.

The Indians staged a strong comeback with a couple of goals in the third quarter.

Skipper Rani (34th) struck shortly after halftime off a penalty corner.

Nikki Pradhan found the equalizer shortly before the end of the quarter with a field goal.

The fourth quarter was a hard-fought, end to end affair as both teams pushed for the winning goal.

Wales clinched the issue in the closing minutes when Natasha Marke-Jones (57th) scored a field goal.

Let’s wish India the best wishes for the rest of the games.

