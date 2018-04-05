it-was-this-actress-who-provoked-salman-khan-to-pull-the-trigger

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s worst nightmare came true when the Jodhpur court declared him guilty in the infamous Blackbuck poaching case today morning. The court has sentenced him to five years while acquitting his co-stars, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam. As per latest reports, the actor has entered the central jail in Jodhpur.

However, certain reports have emerged today which claim that the actor made the shot as per the suggestion of his co-star. According to the report, an eyewitness reveals that it was indeed Salman who pulled the trigger and he did it as suggested by none other than actress Tabu. According to the witness, while Salman and Tabu were riding in a jeep, the actress asked him to shoot at the animal. The witness had confirmed this in the court also. Surprisingly, no action has been taken against Tabu.

The incident happened 20 years before, at the sets of Hum Saath Saath Hain, in Jaipur. A case was filed against the actor and his co-stars by the local Bishnoi community after finding two blackbucks dead in the nearby area.