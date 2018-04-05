Medical student raped by supervisor at hospital

And yet again another student has been raped and threatened by her supervisor. Is it the offense of the doctor, or has he abused his powers before?

A 21-year-old medical intern was allegedly raped by a resident doctor at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital on Tuesday night. She told police that the doctor had called her to his room for dinner and raped her. The accused has been arrested and a rape case registered against him.

The survivor had joined the hospital as an intern in the general medicine department a month ago. During this period, the doctor started getting friendly with her.

On Tuesday, he called her for dinner at the hospital. She reached there within minutes as she stays at a paying guest accommodation nearby. When she reached his room, the doctor started misbehaving with her. He then locked the door and forced himself on her. He even allegedly threatened to give her a negative marking if she resisted his attempt.

The doctor let the woman leave after threatening her with dire consequences. The survivor returned to the PG and the next morning narrated her ordeal to her roommates, who advised her to register a complaint. She approached Sabzi Mandi police station on Wednesday morning and registered a complaint. She was taken for a medical examination where doctors confirmed sexual assault.

“The accused doctor was caught from his friend’s house after he had left his quarters following the incident,” DCP (north) Jatin Narwhal said.

Police are trying to find out whether the doctor had assaulted other interns. The victim has decided to go back to her native town.