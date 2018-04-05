Neeraj Madhav-Deepthy Wedding Reception: Watch Video

The actor turned scriptwriter Neeraj Madhav who got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Deepthi on April 2 organized a special wedding ceremony yesterday at Kochi. The special reception held at Kochi on April 4 had attended by Kollywood celebrities. The star-studded reception had Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali, Appani Sharath, director-actor Jude Anthany Joseph, Govind Padmasurya, Pearly etc showering blessings to the newly wedded couple. The video this star-studded wedding reception has been published on Youtube and other social media platforms.

Watch Video:

Also Read:Malayalam Actor Neeraj Madhav gets married: See Pics