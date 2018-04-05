Not ready to give up MP salary for 23 days, says Subramanian Swamy

Soon after Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar announced that no BJP or NDA MPs will take salaries or allowances for the wasted days of the current session of Parliament, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has come up against the minister’s opinion. Swamy said that he is not ready to give up his Parliamentary salary and allowance for the 23 wasted days in the House.

According to Swamy, it was not the fault of any BJP or NDA MP that no business could be held in the Parliament. He also said that he was present in the house on all the days in question and had tried to do whatever he can so as to facilitate the smooth running of the House. “I used to go daily if House didn’t run it isn’t my fault. Anyhow, I’m President’s representative, until he says so, how can I say I’ll not take my salary,” he said.

It must be noted that the senior leader’s comment came after his party colleague and minister for parliamentary affairs Ananth Kumar yesterday announced that the BJP and NDA MPS have taken a unanimous decision to sacrifice their salaries or allowances for the 23 wasted days of the current session of Parliament.

This was aimed as a gesture to send out a message that the opposition was responsible for the Parliamentary disruptions. “We, BJP-NDA MPs, have decided to forego salary and allowances for 23 days as Parliament was not functional. Salary is to be given only if we serve people through work. Congress’s undemocratic politics has made Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha non-functional, in spite of our willingness to discuss,” said the Minister.

Mr Kumar also blamed these disruptions for not allowing the passing of key Bills in the House and this has led to a “criminal wastage” of people’s money.