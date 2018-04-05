opposition-parties-stage-protest-against-nda-government-outside-the-parliament

After continuous protests and shoutings inside the Parliament for continuous 23 days, opposition parties have moved out holding a protest against the Centre over various issues. The opposition led by Congress staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in front of the Parliament.

Major leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were present in the protest. According to the Congress leaders, the government is responsible for various problems across the nation such as the Cauvery water issue and the special category status fro Andhra Pradesh. The Congress MPs also criticised the NDA for not allowing the consideration of the no-confidence motion filed against the government thereby disrupting the proceedings of both the Houses.

Leaders of other major parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) were also present in the protest. According to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the government is mocking the functioning of Parliament and not holding discussions on key issues. The protest is seen as a move to tackle the decision of the NDA that its MPs will sacrifice their salaries for the 23 days of the ongoing Budget Session when Parliament did not function because of protests by the Congress and other political parties.