Pakistan Prime Minister in on a preparation to head Kabul on a landmark visit to Afghanistan which would be able to ease tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The foreign ministry says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will travel to the Afghan capital for a visit on Friday to discuss issues such as range, including how to facilitate talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recently welcomed Mr. Abbasi to Kabul. It since after the position of the prime minister last year, it will be his first visit.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/05/two-terrorists-killed-and-lost-one-soldier-during-an-encounter.html

The visit comes against the backdrop of Islamabad’s support for Mr. Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban.

Kabul pressuring Pakistan and Washington to cease offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies.