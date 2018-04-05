Popular Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passes away

Malayalam actor, Kollam Ajith passed away on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Kochi. Ajith is said to have been suffering from a stomach ailment and was undergoing treatment for the same at the private hospital where he breathed his last today early morning around 3:30 AM. The actor was said to be undergoing treatment at a popular hospital in Kochi for an ailment related to stomach for a long time now. But in an unfortunate turn of events, he passed away this morning.

Kollam Ajith, as he is commonly known, made a debut on the big screen in 1983 with Parannu Parannu Parannu which was directed by Padmarajan. Some of his best-known films are Yuvajanotsavam, Nadodikkattu, No.20 Madras Mail, Nirnayam, Aaraam Thampuran, Olympiyan Anthony Adam and Valliettan among others. Besides his stint in the Malayalam film industry, the actor also starred in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He also helmed Malayalam films Calling Bell and Pakal Pole.

Kollam Ajith, who was last seen in 2012 film Ivan Ardhanaari, is survived by his wife Prameela, daughter Gayathri and son Sreehari.

