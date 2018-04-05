Internet Sensation Priya Prakash and Co-star Roshan in UAE this weekend

The actress and her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof will be in Dubai on Friday and in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain on Saturday.

Ms Priya and Mr Roshan, along with the director of the movie, Mr Omar Lulu will visit Medeor 24×7 Hospitals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

At Dubai, the trio will interact with fans at Medeor 24×7 Hospital from 5.00pm-6.00 pm and at Karama Centre from 6.30pm-7.30pm, on Friday, April 6. In Abu Dhabi, fans can get a glimpse of their stars at Medeor Hospital from 10am-11pm on Saturday, April 7.

The Indian Social and Cultural Center will also host a Q&A session for youngsters with Ms Priya, Mr Roshan and Mr Omar from 11.15pm – 12.15pm on Saturday.

Fans in Al Ain will also get their fair share of time with Ms Priya and Mr Roshan at Medeor International Hospital on Saturday from 5 pm – 6 pm. The stars will announce an academic scholarship programme for students at the venue.

