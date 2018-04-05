Recipe: Cool down your summer with this healthy mocktails

Cool down your summer with some healthy mocktail recipes like Cucumber Mint Lemonade, Mango Basil Cooler and Spiced Cider Punch that can easily be made at home.

* Cucumber Mint Lemonade

*Ingredients: Cucumber:1; Lemon Juice: 1 Cup; Sugar or Sweetener: Three-fourth cup; Fresh mint leaves: half cup; Water: 6 cups; Lemon: 1

* Instructions: Chop half the cucumber and add to large sauce pot; Add lemon juice, sugar, and half of the mint leaves; Place the pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove; Pour liquid through a fine mesh strainer to remove cucumber and mint; Add the liquid, water, sliced cucumber, sliced lemon, and the remaining mint leaves to a large pitcher; Stir and serve cold

* Mango Basil Cooler

* Ingredients: Ripe Mango-Peeled and Cubed: 1; Basil Leaves: one-fourth cup; Sugar or Sweetener: 4 tbsp; Soda; Ice

* Instructions: Add mango, basil and sugar in a blender to make smooth puree; Add 2 tbsp of puree in a glass; Top with soda and ice; Garnish with basil leaves and serve.

* Spiced Cider Punch

* Ingredients: Apple Cider: 30 ml; Orange Juice: 350 ml; Ginger Ale: 300 ml; Ground Allspice: 1 tsp; Ground Cinnamon: 1 tsp; Fine Sugar: 2 tbsp

* Instructions: Add sugar, spices and apple cider in a saucepan; cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; Refrigerate until cold; Take a chilled glass pour orange juice, ginger ale and spiced apple cider liquid. Add ice cubes, garnish with sliced orange & served chilled

* Sparkling Cranberry Punch

* Ingredients: Cranberry Juice: 4 cups; Lemonade: 2 cups; Ginger Ale: 2 cups; Fresh Cranberries and Mint leaves for garnishing

* Instructions: Combine cranberry juice and lemonade in glass dispenser. Let it chill; Stir in the ginger ale; Float cranberries and lemonade chunks in punch and add ice cubes; Serve cold with garnishing

Watermelon Mojito

* Ingredients: Water Melon cut into chunks; Fresh Lime Juice: One-third cup; Simple syrup (made with coconut, cane or raw brown sugar): 30 ml; Mint Leaves for garnishing

* Instructions: Add watermelon chunks to a food processor or high-speed blender until smooth. Pour the pureed watermelon into a large pitcher and add the lime juice, muddled mint leaves and stir. Stir vigorously; Taste and add the appropriate amount of simple syrup based on the sweetness of your watermelon, up to half cup simple syrup. Stir again; Serve in an ice-filled glass.

