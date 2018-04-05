Simple and delicious scramble recipe to start your breakfast

Who doesn’t love a scramble for their breakfast? But have you tried this type of scramble? Check out this simple and delicious breakfast recipe.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

POTATO BASIL SCRAMBLE

This potato dish is so popular that you will argue over who gets the leftovers. This is suitable for dinner with fruit salad and English muffins. It also makes a hearty breakfast for the weekend.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups cubed potatoes

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups egg substitute

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

DIRECTIONS

Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl; add 1 in. of water. Cover and microwave on high for 7 minutes; drain.

In a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray, saute the onion, green pepper and potatoes in oil until tender. Add the egg substitute, basil, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are completely set.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 cup: 163 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 549mg sodium, 19g carbohydrate (0 sugars, 2g fiber), 14g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 lean meat, 1 starch.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.