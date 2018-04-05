Son preserved the body of his mother for thumbprint in order to collect pension

Subhabrata Majumder (46), a student of Leather Technology had preserved his mother Bina Majumder’s body who passed away in 2015. The body was in the home in order to get the pension fund. The fingerprint which is indeed to gather the amount. after she passed away in 2015. Neighbors said that his mother, a former government employee, was sick and had to be hospitalized where she died. Her body was brought back home but what happened after that no one knew.

“He had told us that time that his mother’s body had been kept at Peace Haven,” said a neighbor. Subhabrata’s father Gopal Majumder is also a retired government employee. It was also found out that Gopal had told Subhabrata to preserve the body because it could be brought back to life later.

Subhabrata had used chemicals to avoid rotting of the body, the convict has known about the techniques to preserve the body from rotting because of a student in leather technology. Police have recovered several containers of different chemicals which had been used to keep the body safe. Police sources said that the intestinal parts of the body had been removed to avoid the stench, before the accurate mummification.

Subhabrata had also managed to get a living certificate for his mother and had been withdrawing her pension of Rs 50,000 per month from the bank. Police are trying to probe where he got the certificate from.