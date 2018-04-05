supreme-court-feels-that-aadhar-will-not-be-the-right-solution-for-this-problem

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its disapproval of the Central government’s claim that the Aadhar can be a solution to prevent bank frauds. The top court said that in spite of the Aadhar, it is the bank officials who are favouring the fraudsters.

According to the top court, the Aadhar cannot do much to stop bank frauds and hence it cannot further provide some help as the identity of the fraudsters are already known. Earlier, the Centre had claimed that Aadhar can provide a solution to prevent financial frauds such as the PNB frauds.

ALSO READ: UIDAI launches a new feature for Aadhaar holders to protect privacy

Earlier, Attorney General K K Venugopal had presented various reports in the court including World Bank report which said that they acknowledged that India has taken a step to give an identity to the ‘poorest of poor’ that can finally help in achieving the task of financial inclusion of all. However, according to Venugopal, development will slow down if there was judicial review of every state action and ‘courts should not interfere in matters of technical expertise’. However, the court made it clear that its only duty is to interpret the language of the law and it may not decide whether a particular policy decision is fair or not, he said.