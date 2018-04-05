These are the Bollywood celebrities who have been jailed for crimes -See Pics

1. Salman Khan

Even being the most bankable actor in Bollywood couldn’t save Salman Khan from jail time. A Jodhpur court today convicted actor Salman Khan in the 20-year-old Blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail. The actor has also been fined Rs 10,000. The is accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman’s co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case, but they have been acquitted.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt was sent to Pune’s Yerwada jail for three and a half years after the Supreme Court in 2013 upheld his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Sanjay was held for possessing an AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol. The AK-56 was part of the consignment of weapons and explosives smuggled into India to cause the serial blasts.

3.Monica Bedi

Monica was arrested by Lisbon police along with her alleged boyfriend and an underworld don Abu Salem for entering Portugal with forged documents. After being deported to India, Monica was convicted for forgery and served her jail term. The CBI court had sentenced Bedi to five years imprisonment, which was later reduced to three years by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

4. Alka Kaushal

Television actress Alka Kaushal who plays the role of Kareena Kapoor’s on-screen mother in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, was sentenced to two-year imprisonment in July, 2017. The case is about to bounce cheque of Rs 50 lakhs. Alka had borrowed 50 lakhs from Avatar. When Avatar asked for money back from Alka, the actress and her mother gave two checks of 25-25 lakhs to Avtar. As the check bounced, Avtar filed a case against them in Malerkotla.

5.Shiney Ahuja

Shiney Ahuja who is known for his films like Gangster, Life in a metro, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was accused of rape, by his maid in 2009. He was soon arrested for the heinous crime. Though, the Gangster actor initially denied the allegations but later confessed to it. It was in 2011 that he was convicted to seven years of imprisonment. However, he was later granted a bail.