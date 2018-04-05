Turkish university shooting, research student killed four staffs

A Turkey university employee killed four staff members in a shooting on Thursday at a university in the western Turkish city of Eskisehir, reports said.

Those killed were the deputy dean, faculty secretary and two lecturers at Osmangazi University, the state-run Anadolu. The university’s rector Hasan Gonen confirmed that four people had been killed in the shooting.

Dogan said that the attack sparked panic at the university, with both students and teachers in a state of shock.

It said there was no such a violent motive for the fellow, describing him as a research fellow at the university working in the education faculty.

Police were questioning the shooter for further details of the motto behind the shooting.

Television pictures showed shocked staff and students gathering outside the university’s main entrance. Many ambulances were dispatched to the area.