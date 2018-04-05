Two terrorists killed and lost one soldier during an encounter

Two terrorists killed and one soldier lost in an encounter during a search operation carried out by the Frontier Corps in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out on Wednesday in Pinsin Kaur, Dasht, Turbat, and Dera Bugti areas in the province.

From the raid, a large amount of ammunition was recovered from the province. Six suspected terrorists and a would-be suicide bomber were arrested during an operation in Lahore by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Intelligence Bureau.

The operation was carried out after an attack in Quetta city that killed four members of a Christian family by the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the act of terror.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Islam-ul-Haq, Jahangir Shah, Imran, Waqar, and Aleem, whereas Luqman was the suspected bomber.