This is what happened When Foreign Tourists Mistook Varun Dhawan As A Hotel Employee

Varun Dhawan is busy with the release of his upcoming romantic thriller ‘October’. The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar marks the debut of Banita Sandhu. October is about two friends Dan (Varun Dhawan) a frustrated intern at a five-star hotel and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) in the same living.

He has gone through an on-set training for his character of a Hotel Management student in the Shoojit Sircar film. Turns out that while shooting for the film at a hotel, one of the tourists happened to mistake Varun for a hotel employee.

Varun eventually got trained at a five-star hotel in Delhi. He did everything a hotel staff does like washing dishes and clothes, cleaning the rooms and floors, washing toilets and cooking. Varun was so committed to the character that he didn’t mind when some foreign tourists mistook him as an employee.

Apparently, some foreign tourists, who weren’t aware that Varun Dhawan is a Bollywood Star, mistook him as an employee and asked him to clean the room and serve them the food.

October is his 10th Bollywood film. The Actor is on roll as he hasn’t delivered a single flop in his career. His last two movies, Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania entered the 100 crore club.

