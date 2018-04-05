Women who wear jeans and shirts give birth to transgenders,says Kerala college professor

Adding to an increasing list of bizarre effects of wearing jeans, a professor in Kerala recently said that women who wear jeans give birth to transgender children. Dr Rajith Kumar, a Botany professor, also said that rebellious parents conceive autistic children. He made these remarks while speaking at a gathering on social awareness in Kasaragod, Kerala.

“Women who wear jeans and shirts and dress like men, give birth to children called transgender. There are over six lakh transgenders in Kerala,” he said, while addressing the gathering. He also added that only those couples give birth to “good children” who “live their lives as men and women.” He added that children of parents who are not of good character turn out to be “autistic and suffer from cerebral palsy.”

Meanwhile, Ranjith is not the first professor from Kerala to come up with such comments. Earlier, Jouhar Munavvir, a professor from the state was shamed for making comments about female students. Munavvir was speaking on the dressing style in college during a counselling session. Munavvir had been booked under Section 354, 509(a) of the Indian Penal Code.