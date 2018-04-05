You will be shocked to know actual price of Priyanka Chopra’s new jacket

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, singer, film producer, philanthropist, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. One of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities, Chopra has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards.

In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award and Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017.

Also Read : Here you can find some beautiful and hot actresses of Uttar Pradesh : See Pics

Priyanka was seen wearing a Bottega Veneta chequered overcoat that featured front buttons and a statement collar. She paired it with an equally attention grabbing Givenchy handbag and rounded her look with chic sunnies.

A similar piece from the luxurious design label costs approximately a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakhs.