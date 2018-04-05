You will be shocked to know the real age of Bollywood actors in 2018

Saif Ali Khan- Age 46 Years

Saif Ali khan is an Indian Bollywood actor.He is the son of great and former captain of Indian cricket team.

Shahrukh Khan -Age 51 Years

Shah Rukh Khan also known as SRK is an Indian film actor producer and television personality.Referred to in the media as the Baadshah of Bollywood King of Bollywood or King Khan he has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades including 14 Filmfare Awards.Khan has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide.In terms of audience size and income he has been described as one of the most successful film stars in the world.

Ajay Devgan- Age 48 Years

Ajay Devgan is an Indian Bollywood actor and the bollywood Singham.He has done many super hit bollywood films such has singham Raid.

Amitab Bachchan -Age 74 Years

Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian film actor producer television host and former politician.He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer Deewaar and Sholay and was dubbed Indias angry young man for his on screen roles in Bollywood.

Salman Khan- Age 51 Years

Salman Khan is an Indian film actor producer television personality singer.In a film career spanning more than twenty five years Salman Khan has received numerous awards including two National Film Awards as a producer and two Filmfare Awards as an actor.He has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide and is cited in the media as one of the most popular and commercially successful actors of Indian cinema.