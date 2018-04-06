2.7 million EU people have been victim of improper data sharing

The European Union claimed that Facebook has exposed that 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

European Union spokesman Christian Wigand said Friday that European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a Phone call with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/06/amit-shah-declares-that-his-party-will-fight-for-the-reservation-for-scst.html

The European Union and Facebook will be looking at what alternations the social media giant needs to make to ensure better security to users and how the U.S. company must bring new policies regarding to new EU data protection rules.

Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss the coming days “a strong coordinated approach” on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.