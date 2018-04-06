South Indian Handsome Actor Joins With Internet Wink Girl- Priya Prakash

Undoubtedly Siddharth is the most handsome actor of South India. Siddharth currently awaits the release of his Mollywood debut, a picture of the actor along with the internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is doing the rounds on the internet. An elated Siddharth took to Twitter to share the picture with Varrier.

On the work front, Siddharth is teaming up with Dileep for ‘Kammara Sambhavam’, a period drama directed by Rathish Ambat. The teaser, which was unveiled recently, has created a good buzz on social media. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film has a host of actors like Murali Gopy, Bobby Simha, Namitha Pramod, Siddique and Manikuttan in prominent roles. Pegged to be made at Rs 20 crore, ‘Kammara Sambhavam’ is scheduled to release later this year.

