air-india-express-eyes-expansion-by-introducing-more-flights-to-kerala

Air India Express has been looking to expand its base and as a result, it has introduced more flights to Kerala’s Kochi sector. As per latest reports, it will add more services during the period between April 18 to May 30 so as to connect Abu Dhabi with Kochi more often.

The new flights will be doing services on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. According to sources, the flight would commence from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 4 pm so as to reach Cochin International Airport around 9.35 pm. The flight will then make a return at 12.30 pm and reach Abu Dhabi by 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi-Kerala Air India Express flight takes off one day delay

Apart from this, there will also be a change in schedule from June 1 with flights on Monday, Thursday and Saturday departing from Abu Dhabi at 1.15am and landing in Kochi at 6.50 am. The return services will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with 9.45 pm departure and 12.15 am arrival in Abu Dhabi.

It is also said that the Air India Express is planning to introduce more services that connect Abu Dhabi with Madurai in Tamil Nadu.