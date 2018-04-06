Amit Shah declares that his party will fight for the reservation for SC/ST

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah declared that his party will continue to fight for the reservation for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe. He also said that as far as the BJP remains in power, it will not allow the removal of reservation for SC/ST.

The BJP chief was addressing a huge crowd of BJP workers in Mumbai as part of the Foundation Day of the party. He also took the opportunity to attack Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders for their attempts to spread lies against the BJP. “No matter how much the Congress tries, the BJP will never allow removal of reservation against SC/ST. It is party’s commitment,” he said.

Amit Shah also mocked at the attempts made by opposition leaders so as to form an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created some sort of fear among the opposition parties and that is why they are teaming up to fight the upcoming election. “There is a campaign that all the opposition parties should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb a huge tree, they fear rising water levels,” he added.

Shah also criticised the opposition for disrupting the proceedings in the Parliament due to their continuous shoutings and outcry. Shah concluded his speech by expressing his confidence over party’s victory in the upcoming elections. He said, “This is not the golden era of the BJP, it will come when the party will form a government in West Bengal, Odisha and will again come to power at the Centre in 2019.”