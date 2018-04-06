Andhra Pradesh CM presses for ‘special status’ on a rally: WATCH VIDEO

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is still pressing the center for the state’s special rights. The CM Chandrababu Naidu has decided to part take in a rally based on the cause.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu intensified the ongoing protest by organizing a cycle rally from Venkatapalem to Assembly on Friday, the last working day of the Assembly and also Parliament. Along with him, all the ministers, MLAs and MLCs of TDP participated in the cycle rally.

Chandrababu Naidu garlanded the TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao’s statue, before commencing the cycle rally. On the other hand, all the political parties in the State one or other way… The YSRCP MPs are going to for indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi and the Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan is also organizing Padayatra in Vijayawada along with the Left parties.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that the central government must implement the 18 promises made under the AP Reorganization Act, promises gave in Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while passing the AP Reorganization Act.

Minister and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the TDP MPs were brutally thrown out of Parliament who were sitting in protest in the House on Thursday. What Congress did while bifurcating the State, the BJP has been repeating now, he maintained. The central government insulted the TDP MPs who were fighting for Telugu people in New Delhi, he added.

Watch the video of the rally that was published by the ANI news channel: