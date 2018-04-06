another-bharat-bandh-to-repeat-on-april-10-as-madhya-pradesh-police-urge-to-maintain-peace

Soon after the violent Bharat Bandh which shook the nation came to an end, messages have started spreading on Facebook and Whatsapp groups regarding another Bharat Bandh. According to reports, the messages indicate a group of people demanding to organise another shutdown on April 10 so as to oppose caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

The shutdown on April 2 by Dalit groups protesting against the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had turned pretty violent in the state leading to the death of eight men. Many people including policemen got injured as well. All these have forced state DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla to come up with a message asking people to keep calm.

According to the DGP, the police is prepared to deal with any kind of situation. However, he requested the people to keep calm so that there would be no loss of life and property. “We are appealing to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. But we are equally prepared to deal with any untoward situation,” Shukla said. He also added, “There may be differences among members of different communities, but they should not resort to violence. Peace and harmony are necessary for the state to prosper.”