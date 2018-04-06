Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacks those who oppose liquor ban in the state

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched sharp criticism against those who are opposing liquor ban in the state. Hw was speaking at a function celebrating the second anniversary of the liquor ban in the state.

According to Nitish Kumar, the opposition against the prohibition policy can only be seen as ‘anti-poor’ as the economically backward sections in the society suffered the most due to alcoholism. “There are people who are angry with me because of obvious reasons. They are welcome to do so. They may even try to destroy me if it makes them happy. But it is my request, for heaven’s sake do not start opposing prohibition just because you want to oppose me”, he added. It must be noted that the opposition party in Bihar, RJD, had earlier criticised the prohibition of liquor. Some opposition leaders even claimed that the prohibition of liquor had deprived certain caste groups of their source of livelihood and even affected some of their religious customs.

It must be noted that the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor was introduced in 2016 by the Grand Alliance which included Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), RJD and Congress. Later the alliance did split and Nitish Kumar formed the government with the help of BJP.

In an apparent reference to the spate of communal flare-ups witnessed recently in the state, Kumar also made it clear that the rule of law will be upheld under his watch, “though there are elements in every society who keep looking for an opportunity to create tension”.