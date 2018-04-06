bjp-mps-to-observe-fast-while-congress-mps-avoid-tea

After all the shouting and protests inside the Parliament, members of the NDA and the opposition Congress began their fight outside the hall. Both BJP MPs and Congress MPs gathered on two sides outside the building and started raising slogans against each other for not allowing the House to work properly

Union minister Ananth Kumar said that MPs from BJP will observe a fast on April 12 as a protest against disruptions in the house. Earlier, he had also announced that the party’s MPs will also sacrifice their salaries and allowances for those 23 days in which the parliament did not function. “The Congress party is intolerant of the mandate given to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi in 21 states,” he added. He further urged the MPs to observe a one-day fast in their own constituencies on April 12.

ALSO READ: Congress and BJP target Lingayats to gain upper hand in Karnataka

However, the Congress hit back at the BJP by blaming it for the various problems that led to the disruption of the Parliament. Sonia Gandhi also attacked minister Ananth Kumar for raising false allegations against the Congress. “I think it’s shameful that the parliamentary affairs minister can speak such lies on the floor of the house,” she said. The Congress MPs also kept themselves away from the tea hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today morning as they felt their demands were not ignored by the speaker.

It must be noted that the Parliament has hardly functioned during its budget session as it was continuously disrupted by the protests held by opposition MPs.