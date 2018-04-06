BJP MPs want November 14 to be known as Uncle Day rather than Children’s Day

In a recent development, 100 BJP MPs have signed a letter requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop associating Jawaharlal Nehru’s name with Children’s Day celebrations in the country. The MPs also requested that instead of November 14, December 26 should be celebrated as Children’s Day.

According to the BJP MPs, November 14 can be seen as a day that signifies the former Prime Minister’s love for children rather than raising awareness about child welfare. The letter reads, 14 November can be celebrated attributed as “Uncle Day” or “Chacha Diwas” instead of Children Day as Shri Jawahar Lal Nehru was fondly called “Chacha Nehru.”

They also demanded that December 26 must be celebrated as Children’s day as it was on that day the three minor sons of Guru Gobind Singh gave up their lives against the Mughals. “26 December, when Chhote Sahibzades were martyred, should be celebrated as Children’s Day in India. It will be a reminder to the children about having faith in one’s own courage and the drive to fight for what is right,” read the letter.