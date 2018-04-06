BJP state secretary dragged out of his car and thrashed brutally : Watch Video

In shocking incident, Shyamapada Mondal, a state secratary of Bharatiya Janata Party was dragged out of his car and thrashed by some people in Bankura. BJPleaders alleged that the workers belonged to ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

In the video, some people were seen gathering around Mondal’s SUV and attacking the windows with bricks. With their face covered, the miscreants pulled Mondal out of his car, pinned him on the ground and thrashed him brutally. Meanwhile, it was reported that more than 25 people have been injured in a clash between TMC and BJP workers during filing of nominations for Panchayat polls in Jalpaiguri.

The incidents come in continuation to yesterday’s violence during panchayat polls. The TMC and the BJP accused each other of spreading false information about violence during the filing of nominations. On the other hand, the saffron party alleged that TMC was trying to “gag democracy” in the state.