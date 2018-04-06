Bollywood forgot to Mourn The Death Of This Actress, Murdered For Refusing To Perform At Private Party

In February, the same month when Sridevi died, Pakistani actress and singer Sumbul Iqbal was shot dead by some assailants for allegedly refusing to perform at a high-profile party. She was shot dead by three armed men inside her house in Sheikh Maltoon Town.

Third Party Image Reference

The reports suggested that the assailants asked Sumbul Iqbal to accompany them and perform at a private high-profile party, but she refused to go for the same. This raged them and they opened fire and fled her home after killing her.

Third Party Image Reference

She was just 25 years old and was an actress-singer who worked both in India and Pakistan. She was allegedly shot several times before she succumbed to her injuries. She worked in many music albums.

Also Read: Have messing up with Salman Khan affected the career of these celebrities?