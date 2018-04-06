Crude bombs thrown at BJP workers in West Bengal : Watch Video

In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at BJPworkers in Murshidabad’s Jangirpur of West Bengal.

The incident happened when the BJP workers were going to file nomination for Panchayat polls.

A 37-second clip of the incident, which seems to have been shot by a BJP worker, shows a boisterous group waving the BJP flag walking through a street screaming slogans. As they progress, a loud bang can be heard. This then becomes a series of bangs, and the street ahead of the crowd fills up with smokes.

More details awaited….

Here is the video of the bomb hurling incident:-