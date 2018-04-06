Dubai Police issues warning to Bank customers about these criminal activities

The Dubai Police, along with major banks in the UAE have warned bank customers about fraud attempts using the goodwill of reputed establishments.The criminals are fraudulently using the credentials of firms to access information and transfer balances to accounts outside the country.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs at the Dubai Police, said the police have received a number of reports about electronic frauds and the Dubai Police’s official social media platforms issue warnings against such criminal activities.

“Fraudsters are using the names of major retailers to make bank customers believe that they have won prizes and to reveal account information. Such communications from cheaters should be dealt with seriousness. There is still a group of people who believe in quick profit prizes and these gangs tap into that potential to make money easily.”

Maj-Gen Al Mansoori warned people not share confidential information – account or card information, mobile or Internet banking passwords, ATM or CVV security numbers or a one-time password to anyone. He said that even bank employees would not request such information, citing people to deal precaution and not trust those messages received through WhatsApp.

Maj-Gen Al Mansoori said some banks have dedicated pages on their websites for awareness against financial fraud. He said that in most of the cases funds are transferred outside the country and is difficult to recover.