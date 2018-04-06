Facebook once again lands in controversy as Zuckerberg’s message gets disappeared

Soon after the data breaching controversy, Facebook once again lands in trouble after the messages sent by its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes missing from the inboxes of those companies with which he had interacted. However, the messages sent by these companies to Zuckerberg continue to appear.

Soon, sources close to Facebook claimed that the wiping of the messages was done as a part of corporate security. According to the officials in Facebook, in 2014, the messages sent by Sony Pictures to the company got exposed and this forced the company to make necessary changes so as to keep official communication secure. As per these changes, the messages sent by Zuckerberg gets automatically deleted after a certain amount of time. However, the officials confirm that these messages are still available within the company.

It must be noted that normal users of Facebook do not have the option to delete sent messages from the receiver’s inbox and the fact that the company enjoys this option is made clear through this incident.