Former president of South Korea imprisoned for 24 years

South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye was imprisoned for 24 years on April 6 for the guilty of corruption, in history, the country’s first woman leader who became a figure of public fury and ridicule.

A trail about 10 months ended with Park being found guilty on multiple criminal charges, comprises bribery and abuse of power. Park’s successor described the sentencing as a “heartbreaking event” for both the nation and the ex-leader herself.

“The accused abused the power bestowed by the people — the true ruler of this country — to cause chaos in national administration,” said Judge Kim Se-yoon. “Despite all these crimes the accused denied all the charges against her, displayed no remorse and showed an incomprehensible attitude by blaming Choi and other … officials,” he said, referring to Park’s secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil.

Park, 66, was convicted of receiving or demanding more than $20 million from conglomerates, providing secret state documents with Choi, ordering officials to cease offering state subsidies to “blacklisted” artists critical of her policies, and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power.