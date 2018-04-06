Here are the reason for why people loves Salman Khan

Let’s check out the reasons behind the popularity and craze of Salman:

1) Salman is a brand

Salman’s movies have become a genre in itself. People love to watch entertaining films full of action and comedy. You don’t need to bring brains with you for watching a typical Salman starrer film. Unlike other Bollywood stars, the 52-year-old actor never gives lovemaking and kissing scenes on silver screen. From kids to adults, everyone loves Salman’s films.

2) Salman’s dialogues

Salman Khan starrer films are full of superb punches and one-liners. Every Salman’s movie has atleast one signature dialogue that makes fans crazy for him. The best thing about Salman’s dialogues are that they relate to real-life situations.

Unlike other actors, Salman is seen grooving his body on comparatively easy and stylish dance movies. Thus, audience easily relate to Salman as compared to other actors.

3) Salman is a style icon

Though Tiger Zinda Hai star is not a role model, he is definitely a style icon in reel and real life. People try to copy his dance moves, dialogues, clothes, hairstyles and even bracelet. Salman’s image goes well with his fans of all ages. While adults obviously relate to the star who has been active in industry for decades, Salman’s style goes well with the youngsters too.

4) Salman is a macho man

From chocolate boy to macho man, the 52-year-old actor has come a long way. Salman is admired for his good looks and perfect physique. The bare chest hero of Bollywood is truly a trendsetter for his contemporaries and fans alike. People have a craze for t-shirts and accessories adorned by Salman on silver screen.

5) Salman is a handsome man with a golden heart

Salman is one such actor who has always helped and supported others in times of need. From launching strugglers and star kids in Bollywood to making donations in crores to needy, the actor is known for his helpful nature in the film industry.