India looking forward to sign the S-400 Triumf missile deal with Russia

India has been trying to upgrade its defence forces with the latest weapons systems and is currently looking forward to signing a deal with Russia to buy the S-400 Triumf, a medium and low range anti-aircraft missile. As per reports, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been in Russia, has met its Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the deal.

The defence minister has also met Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov so as to plan strategies that can boost the defence production cooperation between the two nations. However, some reports suggest that if India signs this deal, then it can lead to a violation of USA’s sanctions against Russia. Both USA and India have been looking to strengthen their defence through expanding defence-related ties with various nations. The S-400 Triumf missile deal costs around $5.5 billion and is seen crucial for both India and Russia.

According to sources, India is planning to buy five S-400 Triumf systems. The missile system can reportedly track and target fighter jets, including stealth aircraft, and missiles too. It is capable of engaging up to 80 targets simultaneously at a distance of up to 400 km and an altitude of 30 km. If the deal is made into a reality, then India will be the third country after China and Turkey to receive the missile system.

It has to be noted how the US will react to this deal as it is both weighing more extensive sanctions against Russia and trying to forge a military alliance with India. The US has also been enjoying a close strategic partnership with India for the past 2 decades.