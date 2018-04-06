Indian Air Force to procure 110 fighter aircraft to boost power

India will procure 110 fighter aircraft, said the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

Request for Information for procurement of fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force for 110 fighter aircraft has been released by the Ministry of Defence.

“Procurement should have a maximum of 15 percent aircraft in flyway condition and 85 percent will be manufactured in India under ‘Make in India’,” said the Ministry of Defence.

It added that 25 percent fighter aircraft will be twin seat and 75 percent single seat.