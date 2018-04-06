Indian Army Chopper landed in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district due to technical error

An Indian Army, IA 2123 – helicopter made an emergency landing at Kulithigai near Madhanur in Vellore district on April 6. The engine error is the cause behind the emergency landing.

“The helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical fault. The four-member crew including Lieutenant Colonel Akshay Khalia and Major Puneet were flying from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru to Chennai. A team of three formations were coming from HAL to Chennai to take part in the Defence Expo when this helicopter developed a technical snag,” said P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore.

On finding a large barren land at Kulithigai near Madhanur, the ‘Rudra’ helicopter safely landed at about 1 p.m., he said, adding that a team in another helicopter has flown in to solve the engine error of the helicopter.