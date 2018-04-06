Is Thalivaar Rajinikanth’s party ready?

Thalivaar Rajinikanth had joined politics, that too spiritual politics had his fans is cheers and adulations.

But has the party’s structure been formed?

Actor Rajinikanth, who has declared his political ambitions, has completed the process of putting in place his proposed party’s organizational structure. He has created 38 district units for his Rajini Makkal Mandram — the precursor to his party — and appointed over 7,000 office-bearers at various levels.

Four months ago, Mr. Rajinikanth announced that he would form a political party and contest all seats in the next Assembly election. He had urged his fans to concentrate on the membership drive and create a strong party structure.

Since January, he underlined the importance of creating a strong foundation. The culmination of this exercise is likely to be the big announcement of the party’s name.

Booth-branches planned

The newly appointed office-bearers have been given the task of opening Rajini Makkal Mandram branches in each of the 65,000-odd polling booths across Tamil Nadu and intensify the membership enrolment drive, according to sources.

The Tamil superstar envisages having a minimum of 30 members in each of these booth-branches.

Sources in the Mandram said that efforts were on to identify offices for each of the units although it was not compulsory to have one at all places.

Multi-layered setup

Every district unit will be headed by a district secretary, co-secretary, vice-district secretaries along with advocates’ wing, farmers’ wing, and women’s wing.

At least a set of 15 office-bearers each have been appointed to most of the 38 district units and a similar number of office-bearers have been appointed at the level of the village, union and town panchayat units.

ID cards given

The mandram has started distributing identity cards and registration certificates to each of the members and district units respectively.

Mr. Rajinikanth had entrusted the job of creating the party structure to the former creative head of Lyca Productions, Raju Mahalingam and fans association leader Sudhakar.

Rajini Makkal Mandram is soon expected to come out with data regarding the membership drive.