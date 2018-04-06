J&K : Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Army said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan village following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an Army official said.

As the security forces closed in on the target house, the terrorist opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing triggering a gunbattle, the official said.

The unidentified terrorist was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.