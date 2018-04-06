Mammootty turns photographer For This Gorgeous Actress

Mammootty turns photographer for Raai Laxmi and it went viral. As we all know that the Megastar is more crazy about Photographs.

The actor is often seen with a camera at various film locations. The screen icon is known for experimenting with light and his co-stars are often the subjects of his photography.

A photograph of South Indian diva Raai Laxmi clicked by Mammootty, viral on the Internet. Sharing the picture on her Facebook page, Raai Laxmi wrote, “This pic is special! Clicked by only and only super creative, innovative person, Mammookka.”

The picture was clicked by Mammootty on the sets of Oru Kuttanadan Blog directed by Sethu. Raai is making a comeback into the Malayalam films after a while. Mammootty is playing the lead character named Hari, a commoner from a village, in the movie.

