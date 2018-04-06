Man arrested for molesting and trying to strangle a women on a local train

A man arrested by Mumbai Police for molesting and trying to harassing a woman on a local train late last night, occurred on a Thane bound train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, in the compartment allotted for differently-abled passengers.

A video shot by one of the commuters which has gone viral on social media shows the man dragging the woman by her hair and then forcing to strangle her.

The convict recognized as Rafiq Khan, was a cab driver from Byculla who had known the victim. He owed her money over which both of them had an noisy argument in public.

In the video, Rafiq Khan is seen sitting on the opposite side of the seat and is suddenly pouncing on her. He goes on to drag her by her hair and then tries to strangle her. The woman is seen fighting him back in the video. Later, the accused went on to tearing the victim’s clothes off even as other commuters tried to raise an alarm to alert police.

Dadar Senior Inspector Nitin Bobde said that “the woman had lend money to her attacker on a friendly basis as she had known him over a few years.”